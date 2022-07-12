EMERGENCY services were on the scene yesterday (July 11) at a 100-metre field fire near Thirsk.
Fire crews from York, Northallerton and Colburn were called to the scene in Dishforth at 4.08pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews used pitchforks and beaters and hose reel to extinguish.”
