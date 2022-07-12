Dramatic footage captured an enormous blaze involving farm crops as North Yorkshire baked in extreme heat.

Six fire engines were called to the roaring inferno on the side of the A61 near Ripon, as temperatures yesterday (Monday) reached 32C.

Video recorded at 4.30pm by a passenger in a car on the dual carriageway shows thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Locals were told to find alternative routes as the smoke caused congestion on the road for more than an hour.

It comes after the Met Office issued a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat across a large part of the UK next weekend.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a crop fire at Hutton Bank, near Ripon. We had six pumps on the scene.

"This was scaled back to four appliances at 5.15pm. The incident was closed at 6.30pm."