A SCHOOL in North Yorkshire has improved facilities following a generous donation from a construction firm and a framework operator.

Filey School, located in the Yorkshire coast town, received a new and improved competition-standard long and triple jump pit, which was previously in poor condition.

The school has also been provided with new athletics and dance equipment and a new defibrillator which will serve the local area. The defibrillator is registered with The Circuit UK so that emergency services are aware of its location.

Ms Britton, interim headteacher at Filey School, said: “The generous donations have been very much appreciated by our pupils who continue to use the improved facilities to improve their sporting talents. We are very grateful indeed.”

The donation was made as a result of Esh Construction’s work on the Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme which was delivered by its civil engineering division on behalf of Scarborough Council.