Vets and dog safety experts have issued a list of symptoms dog owners need to be aware of to know when their pet is experiencing heatstroke.

Temperatures are expected to soar this week – ahead of a further blast of hot weather over the weekend.

The warm weather is expected to continue through the week in the high 20s for most until the weekend, when the mercury may rise again to 31C in places.

This means parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including the Maldives and Marbella in Spain.

A Level Three Heat Health Alert has been issued by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from 9am on Monday to 9am on Friday in the east and south-east of England, with the rest of the nation having a level 2 alert in place.

The four-level system highlights the potential health impacts of these high temperatures.

Experts have warned that the UK needs to urgently adapt to a future with more heatwaves, adding that hot spells have a greater potential impact than other climate extremes such as flooding.

As Brits were warned over their safety amid the high temperatures dog owners were told to keep an eye on their four-legged friends in extreme conditions.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs

The RSPCA has told owners not to walk their dogs in temperatures exceeding 19C.

Now pet owners have been told of warning signs to look out for by vet groups, to ensure their dog is safe as mercury soars.

Dog owners have been told to exercise caution and keep their dogs hydrated in the extreme heat and never keep them in hot vehicles during a heatwave.

If a dog is suffering from heatstroke, they will likely be short of breath. Symptoms will also include excessive panting and drooling.

Owners may also notice a change in their dog’s gums or even a change in colour of their tongue.

A dog’s tongue can go bright red, or even dark red, if they are suffering from heatstroke.

Dogs can also experience an elevated body temperature which can lead to excessive thirst, vomiting, disorientation and stumbling.

Dog owners may notice a weakness in their pets as well as an increased heartbeat and an increased pulse.

To ensure pets remain safe they must always have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help keep them cool.

On extremely hot days, pet safe sun cream is available to protect exposed parts of a dog’s skin such as the tips of their ears or their nose to avoid sunburn.