After the furore of the Boris Johnson debacle comes the stitch-up in the Beergate scandal.
Keir Starmer is calling for a General Election. Could the opposition parties give the public a hint as to how they are going to solve the financial problems of the country, stop the impending strikes by the public sector workers, stop any more rail strikes, and help the Ukrainians, to name but a few of the country’s problems?
At this point in time I have yet to hear one single substantial proposal. Or do they want the EU to take us over and run the country into deeper financial problems?
T J Ryder, Huntsman’s Walk, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel