AN AQUARIUM in North Yorkshire is celebrating a successful jellyfish breeding programme - allowing distribution to others across the country.
Due to the successful breeding programme at SEA LIFE Scarborough, the aquarium has bred over 2,000 jellyfish including 1,100 Moon jellyfish, 1,000 Umbrella jellyfish and 160 Upside down jellyfish, with 500 jellyfish currently living on site.
Amy German, jellyfish supervisor at SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “Over the past month we have been working hard to bring a new feel to our jellyfish area and expand the breeding facilities behind the scenes. The area now has five jellyfish displays ranging from the strange tropical upside-down jellyfish to our native moon jellyfish.
“At Scarborough SEA LIFE we breed jellyfish for aquariums all over the country. Behind the scenes in the jelly lab there are hundreds of baby jellyfish being grown and looked after in our nine custom built tanks. In the past year, we have sent out over 2,500 jellyfish to other aquariums."
SEA LIFE centres across the UK are home to a number of different breeds of jellyfish, from the largest of all jellyfish ‘Lion’s Mane’ to ‘Box Jellyfish’ who are notorious for having an extremely painful sting that can be fatal to humans.
