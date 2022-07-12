AN AQUARIUM in North Yorkshire is celebrating a successful jellyfish breeding programme - allowing distribution to others across the country.

Due to the successful breeding programme at SEA LIFE Scarborough, the aquarium has bred over 2,000 jellyfish including 1,100 Moon jellyfish, 1,000 Umbrella jellyfish and 160 Upside down jellyfish, with 500 jellyfish currently living on site.