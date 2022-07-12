GRANTS of up to £5,000 are on offer in the North York Moors National Park for the creation and management of hedgerows and the repair of dry stone walls.
The Traditional Boundary Fund seeks to restore and enhance these often overlooked field features, which in fact form an important part of the landscape and character of the park.
Senior ecologist, Elspeth Ingleby, said: “Hedgerows provide a home, corridor and important food-source for birds and wild pollinators, but they also help prevent soil erosion, capture and store carbon, reduce flood risk and lessen the amount of pollutants that enter rivers.
"While dry stone walls might not seem like an obvious haven for wildlife, their nooks and crannies provide ideal microclimates for a wide range of plants and animals including insects, amphibians, reptiles and small mammals.”
To help land managers protect and maintain these traditional features, the North York Moors National Park Authority is offering grants towards the creation or renovation of hedgerows and the restoration of dry stone walls.
The fund is aimed at field boundaries in the National Park that aren’t already in receipt of funding from other sources.
For more information and application forms for the Traditional Boundary Fund, visit the North York Moors website.
