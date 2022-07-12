MORE than 30 people joined together in a popular York park to celebrate Circle Dance Day with a range of difference dances.
On Sunday (July 10), members of the public joined with York circle dancers in Rowntree Park to do a variety of circle dances from around the world.
All the dances were taught by Karen Michaelsen, who has been teaching circle dance in York for over 25 years.
Karen said: “It was a fantastic turn out, given the heat of the midday, but everyone enjoyed the many dances we did.
"It was moving to unite with circle dancers across the globe as they also danced to express the community, connection and fun of circle dance.”
Members of the public also viewed the York Circle Dance Banner for the first time. The banner was designed, made and constructed by 18 York circle dancers and highlights the ethos of circle dance, celebrating its connection to the Earth and the seasons.
