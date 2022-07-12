BELOW average rainfall in spring and so far in summer across Yorkshire is putting pressure on water resources in the region.
Yorkshire Water said that the lack of rainfall has impacted water levels in rivers and the amount of water it has been able to collect in its reservoirs. Stocks in reservoirs are at 62 per cent, which is 18 per cent down on usual stocks at this time of year.
Neil Dewis, director of water, said: “Our region has seen a prolonged dry spell, and while we’ve not had a bumper summer of sunshine and high temperatures, there has been very little rain with just some short, sharp showers that don’t deliver the water we need in our reservoirs and rivers.
“We’ve got teams out and about across Yorkshire, working round the clock to save water from leaky pipes, prioritising larger leaks. We’re also asking our customers to help us save water where they can. Simple steps can help reduce wastage and ensure we make the most of the water we’ve got so there’s enough to go around.”
On Monday, Yorkshire Water supplied over 1.5 billion litres of water, which is 200 million litres above normal levels and is equivalent to 530 full 25m swimming pools.
