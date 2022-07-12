THE cause of a fire at a house in North Yorkshire is under investigation.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in last night (July 11) after reports of a fire at a house in Whitby.

York Press: The cause of a fire at a house in Whitby is being investigated. Picture: Station manager Tony WalkerThe cause of a fire at a house in Whitby is being investigated. Picture: Station manager Tony Walker

Station manager Tony Walker said: "I had a long drive over the moors to investigate the cause of this fire in the town of Whitby.

"Crews did a great job stopping the flames entering the property and limiting damage.

"Thankfully nobody was injured."