THE cause of a fire at a house in North Yorkshire is under investigation.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in last night (July 11) after reports of a fire at a house in Whitby.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "I had a long drive over the moors to investigate the cause of this fire in the town of Whitby.
"Crews did a great job stopping the flames entering the property and limiting damage.
"Thankfully nobody was injured."
