EMERGENCY services were called in to an horrendous crash after a car hit a tree in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out overnight on Sunday (July 10) to a serious crash in Harrogate.

Sgt Paul Cording was one of those on the scene.

The remains of the Vauxhall after it hit a tree in Harrogate. Picture: Sgt Paul Cording

He said: "The 2 occupants of this Vauxhall unbelievably managed to get themselves out of it with serious but non life threatening injuries.

"My thanks to all those who assisted at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"I am still gobsmacked that we were not doing the long walk to someone’s house last night for “that knock”.

"The intrusion is unbelievable and testament to the advancement in vehicle safety and another reason we bang on all the time about wearing seatbelts."