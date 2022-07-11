A 300 metre wall of flame greeted fire fighters when they arrived at a North Yorkshire field to find the crops on fire.

Ripon and Harrogate crews were initially called out at just after 4pm today to the field near Sharow.

A further four appliances were requested including Knaresborough and a water bowser from Boroughbridge due to the 300 metre fire front.

Crews worked with the farmer to extinguish the fire, which led to the partial blocking of the A61 at Hutton Bank as smoke blew across the road.