Schools in York have offered dozens of places to children fleeing the Ukraine conflict, new data shows.

Figures from the Department for Education show at least 44 Ukrainian pupils had been offered school places in York as of May 27 – the latest available data.

A further three pupils were still waiting for an outcome to their application but may since have been granted a place.

The figures come as separate figures from the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that 293 refugees had been given visas in York under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme as of July 5. Of these, 213 have already arrived in the UK.

This is up from four weeks ago, when there were 165 arrivals from 239 offers.

Andrew Waller, the city council's executive member for children, young people and education, praised York schools which had welcomed refugee children - and likened the city's efforts to the welcome given to Bosnian families during the Balkans War of the 1990s.

"I would like to thank the York schools who have welcomed new pupils fleeing the war in Ukraine and for the steps that they have taken to respond to the needs of these new pupils," he said.

"The city’s schools demonstrated their willingness to help during the Balkan War when there was a sizeable Bosnian refugee population, and so many partners are working together with host families to help the more recent Ukrainian refugees in their hour of need.”

It is not only children from Ukraine who are being offered places in the city's schools.

Under the government's resettlement schemes for refugees and migrants leaving Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong, eight offers of school places have also been made in York to pupils settled from Afghanistan - and 34 to children from Hong Kong.

The Government estimates that 11,400 applications had been made for Ukrainian child refugees nationally up to May 27, of which nearly 10,000 had been given offers – including around 500 in Yorkshire and The Humber.

A further 5,400 Afghan and 8,000 Hong Kong pupils have been offered places in English schools, according to estimates.

The figures were compiled through a survey given to local authorities, with 77 per cent of councils responding.

The Association of School and College Leaders, which represents school heads, said that while refugee pupils have been warmly welcomed by schools, there is more work to be done to support them.

Geoff Barton, the organisation's general secretary said: “The main challenges are the language barrier and supporting the children with the trauma they have experienced.

“We are concerned about the availability of wider specialist support for their mental health and wellbeing which schools can draw upon.

“Our impression is that this is patchy and that schools are largely doing this on their own without any additional resources.”