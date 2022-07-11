NORTH YORKSHIRE sites have been recognised as most popular amongst holiday makers planning staycations.

Following last year’s boom in holiday makers wishing to remain in the UK rather than travel abroad, North Yorkshire was recognised as a popular area amongst tourists.

Tourism in the Yorkshire region is worth £9 billion a year, and 224,000 workers are employed in the sector.

Leader of North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC), Cllr Carl Les, said: “We have two National Parks covering the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors as well as some of the country’s most treasured seaside towns including Scarborough, Whitby and Filey, and this summer is an opportunity to ensure that we can bring in holidaymakers who can experience the wonderful places which North Yorkshire has to offer.”

Cllr Carl Les also explained that having a holiday where value for money is had is particularly important at the moment during the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “We have to be mindful that finances are a concern for so many people, and especially if we want holidaymakers to consider returning to North Yorkshire again in the future.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: “Data from Visit England has shown that a third of people questioned in a survey last month anticipate they will take more overnight trips in the UK during the next 12 months compared to the previous year.

“However, with concerns over the Covid pandemic receding, the research also revealed that 23 per cent of those questioned plan to take more overnight trips abroad in the next 12 months compared to the previous year.”

Susan Briggs, the director of the Yorkshire-based Tourism Network, works with more than a thousand businesses across North Yorkshire and is helping them to attract visitors back after the pandemic.

She said: “Fuel price increases mean that many visitors are taking a fresh look at the destinations on their doorstep. We are seeing a lot of people from within Yorkshire booking places to stay within the region.

“North Yorkshire is the golden destination as there is so much on offer from rural getaways to city breaks and holidays on the coast.”

Mrs Briggs, however, highlighted that many attractions and accommodation providers in North Yorkshire are smaller, independent enterprises with greater autonomy over how much they charge visitors.

She said: “A lot of businesses in the tourism sector have tried hard to keep their price rises to a minimum, even with operating costs increasing.

“This can only be a good thing amid the cost-of-living crisis. Our businesses really value the loyalty of regular visitors.

“Hopefully visitors to North Yorkshire will see just what is on offer and think about returning again year after year, as this will build momentum for what is such an important industry for the region’s economy.”