FIELD fires are causing delays near Ripon.
Emergency crews are on the scene alongside the A61 at Hutton Bank.
The A61 Northbound is partially blocked and traffic is queuing due to smoke blowing across the road at the Hutton Conyers Turn off.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to find other routes.
Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene.
There are fires in fields alongside the A61 at Hutton Bank (north east of Ripon).
Please avoid the area and find other routes for journeys, while @NorthYorksFire work at the scene.
