YORK Acorn fell to their 12th defeat of the season in the National Conference League premier division after a 24-22 defeat away at Siddal.

Siddal were able to establish a 12-point lead after 25 minutes of play courtesy of tries from Henry Turner and Jamie Greenwood.

Although they never trailed behind in the game, York put up a valiant effort in their attempts to get back into the tie.

Early in the second half, Acorn were able to get themselves level.

Antony Chilton scored a try and converted twice after Clayton Shepherdson darted over. Tries were then traded between Canaan Smithies and Matt Chilton with Antony Chilton converting once more.

Connor MacCallum was able to score for Siddal with just over 10 minutes to play, after which Richard Pogson made his fourth conversion of the game.

George Hunt scored a try for York on 77 minutes that went unconverted as Acorn narrowly missed out on any points.

Elsewhere in division two, Heworth extended their unbeaten run to 13 games after winning a close game against Normanton Knights at Elmpark Way, writes David Ward.

Heworth opened the scoring just two minutes into the game through Liam Jackson, with Jay Ogilvie adding the extras, his first of two successful conversions.

Normanton restored parity mere moments later when Tim Robinson scored a try that Charlie Baker was able to improve, his first conversion of two.

Adam Dent crossed in the left corner for Heworth, through which the Villagers retained their lead in the game.

Heworth would score again through Liam Richmond with the score improved, taking the Villagers to a 16-6 lead over the Knights.

Substitute forward Adam Biscomb was able to score for Normanton with Barker adding on the extras, and the teams went into the half-time break at 16-12, with Heworth leading.

Barker scored for the Knights in what was the only try of the second half. It went unconverted and so the scores were levelled.

A 71st minute penalty that was successfully scored by Ogilvie was enough for the Villagers to narrowly overcome Normanton and extend their lead at the top of the table by seven points.

Meanwhile, New Earswick All Blacks were due to face Siddal Academy at home in the Yorkshire Mens League premier division, but the game was called off.

York Acorn will travel to Leigh Miners Rangers for their next game on Saturday, July 16.

Next up for Heworth is the first of three away games as they travel to face Dewsbury Celtic on Saturday (2.30pm).

New Earswick will face Siddal Academy away from home in their next game on Saturday.