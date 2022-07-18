Chester, a five-year-old male Rough Collie, was brought into the RSPCA’s York animal home at Landing Lane because his elderly owner could no longer look after him properly.

Staff at the animal home say he is a ‘sweet but very nervous boy’ who, wants he gets to know you, will be affectionate and friendly.

“Chester has always had a very nervous side to him, even as a puppy, so we are looking for adopters who understand his needs and will not put too much pressure on him,” a member of staff at the centre said.

The RSPCA say Chester will need a ‘nice quiet home where he can feel safe and relaxed’.

Sudden or loud noises scare him and he will run and hide, they say.

Chester will need a secure and fully enclosed garden with a six foot fence as this will keep him safe and sound.

“Once Chester gets to know and trust you he is a very sweet boy who loves attention and likes to be around you,” the staff member says.

“Chester loves other dogs and is more confident when around them.

“It would be great if there was a home where there is a confident dog already established in the family.

“This would help Chester settle and show him how to enjoy life.”

New adopters will need to be able to come for multiple meet and greets with Chester so he builds a bond with them before actually taking him home.

Chester will need an adult only home and could live with a confident and suitably matched dog after a successful introduction at the centre.