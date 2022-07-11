WOODHOUSE Grange were crowned Yorkshire Premier League North champions after beating Castleford and Driffield on the league’s finals day.

Woodhouse Grange took on Castleford first and got off to a strong start when Fritz de Beer got 31.

After that though, Woodhouse stuttered for much of their batting and at halfway had 78-5.

They were able to get back on course courtesy of Chris Bilton and Matthew Ainley, who scored 40 and 49 respectively. Ainley’s 49 included five sixes.

This boosted Woodhouse’s score to 160 before they lost three wickets in the last over to be all out.

Castleford’s batting started with Rich Walton swooping for a run out, from which Woodhouse were able to benefit..

Josh Jackson went 2-8 from his four overs as Chris Suddaby got 4-15.

Retiring keeper Mike Burdett claimed two stumpings as, in the 18th over, Castleford were dismissed for 96.

Woodhouse advanced to the late afternoon final to face Driffield, who themselves won a dramatic semi-final against Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Driffield were able to win by two wickets at 168-8 after needing two runs from the last ball, getting there with a boundary.

Grange were off to a good start through de Beer and Suddaby who, from the first five overs, got them to 60 runs.

de Beer would finish with 67 runs in a performance that would eventually see him named man of the match.

Bilton was able to score an unbeaten 41 before Walton’s late flurry of sixes in 47 not out saw Woodhouse take a 190-3 lead.

Driffield were productive in the early stages of their response, but Woodhouse’s spinners were on form.

Walton and Suddaby got 3-21 and 2-20 respectively in an effort that meant Driffield needed 43 runs from their last two overs.

Sam Britton took all four wickets in the penultimate over to ensure that Woodhouse Grange would finish the day as champions with captain James Finch able to lift the trophy.

Though Woodhouse Grange have been crowned champions they will now need to look forward to Sunday, August 7, when they will be hosting the finals for the north-east area.