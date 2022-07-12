A LOCAL councillor has met with Barclays bosses to ask them to think again on proposals to close the bank's Haxby branch.

More than 600 people have now signed a petition opposing closure of the branch - among them 89-year-old Gladys Hanson, who, as we reported last week, described it as her 'lifeline'.

Andrew Hollyer, the Lib Dem councillor for Haxby and Wigginton, met with representatives of the bank yesterday morning to request a rethink.

He told bank bosses the branch was well used - and pointed to the petition, and to the long queues that regularly form outside, as evidence.

Barclays announced on July 1 that they would be closing the Haxby branch from October 5.

The bank claimed the number of people using the branch had fallen in the last two years, and that 88 per cent of the branch's customers now also used other banking methods, such as online and by telephone.

They said only seven customers did all their banking at the branch.

Customers would still be able to bank online or by telephone, or could use Barclays branches in York city centre and Easingwold, the bank said.

After being contacted by The Press last week, Barclays said in a statement that it had made arrangements for everyone who uses the branch to do their banking at the Post Office in Haxby.

It also promised it would maintain 'an active presence' in Haxby by means of 'new and alternative touch points' that customers would be able to use '1-2 days a week'. A Barclays van would visit to provide a service 'until the new location is ready', the bank said.

Cllr Hollyer said he pointed out during yesterday's meeting that it was difficult for many Haxby locals to access branches in York or Easingwold - and he said even Haxby Post Office was difficult for people with physical impairments because they struggled with the heavy door.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Hollyer said: "It was somewhat reassuring to hear that Barclays don't want to leave Haxby and Wigginton completely and that they want to make the transition as smooth as possible for vulnerable customers.

"It was good to hear that they are now actively following up our suggestions for a local venue to host sessions at least twice a week, supplemented, until up and running, by their mobile bank van.

"However, I remain concerned about the pressure that the closure of the branch will place on the capacity of local alternatives such as the Post Office, which is often very busy and not as easily accessible for some as the bank.

"This would certainly have an impact on residents, businesses and local community groups in accessing these services, for which there is a significant demand locally.

"We will continue to call on Barclays to reconsider this decision and keep the branch open."

The petition against closure of the branch can still be signed at yorklibdems.org.uk/haxbybank