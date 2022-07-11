A QUAD bike and a number of power tools have been stolen during a burglary in a town near York.
The incident happened in Wighill Lane in Tadcaster between 10pm on Sunday (July 10) and 7am today (July 11) and involved a red Honda TRX 250 quadbike and a variety of power tools being stolen.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information that could assist the investigation, including whether anyone heard or saw anything in the area at the time, or know the whereabouts of the stolen items.
In addition to the Honda quadbike, also stolen were:
- Two Stihl hedge cutters with orange coverings
- Two Stihl chainsaws with orange coverings
- A Stihl strimmer and battery charger
- A Stihl cordless angle grinder which had either a yellow or orange cover
- A yellow Dewalt cordless drill and batteries with charger
- A yellow Karcher power washer
- A petrol-powered lawn mower with a Briggs Straton engine
Anyone with information should email adam.shire@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 780 Adam Shire.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220120221.
