A North Yorkshire burger maker is staging a big BBQ Bash this weekend, which will include warm up session for burger flip world record attempt

It’ll be tongs at the ready this Saturday when the team behind HECK! fire up the grills for a bumper family BBQ Day filled with outdoor games, BBQ food cooked to pork-fection and a practice session for the burger flipping world record they are attempting to smash later in the summer.

Gearing up to beat the current record set in 2012 in London’s Covent Garden by a team of 18 who flipped 1,350 burgers in less than a minute, the HECK team will be inviting visitors to the event to roll up their sleeves and get flipping with them, with star performers invited to join ‘team flip’ for the actual challenge later in the year.

Taking place at HECK HQ near Bedale between 10am and 2pm, HECK’s ultimate BBQ bash promises a great excuse to get outside, soak up the sunshine and enjoy fun & games, drinks and ice cream, plus delicious BBQ food from the company’s popular meat and meat-free ranges. The team will also be hosting a taste test panel for visitors to try some of their new food recipes and vote for their favourites – people can sign up on the day to take part.

HECK event manager Amy Seed said: "Summer, sunshine and barbecues go hand in hand, and we wanted to make the most of the current good weather with a big BBQ bash for everyone.

"As well as enjoying some great food and drink, we’ll be rallying our local community to hone their cooking skills and help us practice our burger flipping for when we try and beat the world record later this year. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The event runs this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at HECK! HQ, Lime Lane, Kirklington.

For more information: Visit HECK’s Facebook page