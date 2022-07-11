YORK councillors are taking on primary school children’s ideas to help improve their local environment and wildlife.

Earlier this year, the Year Six pupils at Scarcroft Primary School, in Micklegate, wrote letters to their local councillors, Jonny Crawshaw and Pete Kilbane, of City of York council, explaining that they were concerned about the lack of wildlife diversity in their local area.

They responded to each pupil’s letter individually, over 50 letters in total, and promised to explore the possibilities of each suggestion they made, and that they would try to get them involved in the improvements.

First of all, the pupils helped Cllr Crawshaw complete a survey of Scarcroft Green, then last week, he met with the pupils on the Green to show them what the council has done as a result of their letters.

Two new bug hotels, which are shelters for insects to take refuge from predators, have now been fitted on the edge of the Community Orchard.

Cllr Kilbane said: “When we received the letters from the children, we really thought that this was something we wanted to take action on.

“They had such great ideas about re-wilding and introducing more variety of habitats that we felt we had to do something to help.

“Whilst we might not be able to deliver on everything they asked for, we really wanted these young people to know that they can make a difference to their community by taking action.”

The Year Six class teacher, Lizzy de Simone, added: “It’s great that the children were able to see their letters have a direct impact.

“The children were so excited to receive personalised letters and absolutely buzzing on their way back into school after fitting the bug hotels. We’re really looking forward to seeing how things progress”.

Other short term improvements that are next on their agenda include tree planting, and introducing reclaimed trunks and boughs from any trees in York that have to be felled over the winter.

In the longer term, Cllrs Crawshaw and Kilbane have said that some areas of Scarcroft Green could become managed meadow to encourage more plants to grow, or it could be planted with a wider variety of wildflowers.

Cllr Crawshaw said: “Whilst any major changes will of course need full consultation, we are hoping that the wider community will get on board with the pupils’ ideas about improving habitats and encouraging more wildlife diversity.”