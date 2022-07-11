MALTON-based Kathryn Bumby has been recognised as one of the best in the business after being named as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.
The Yorkshire Pasta Company launched their premium British Pasta in May 2020, combining traditional artisan techniques learnt in Italy with locally milled wheat flour to create superb tasting and perfectly textured premium dried pasta.
The vegan products can be found in over 450 farm shops, delis and independents across the UK, and even in Harvey Nichols and Selfridges.
Kathryn said: "To be recognised for this award is overwhelming, we are a small family business, a team of three, we love creating our artisan pasta here in Malton and the knowledge that families up and down the UK are sitting round dinner tables enjoying our pasta together gives me such a special feeling.
"The last two years really have been a whirlwind for us and our British Pasta - This is another very proud moment for us!"
