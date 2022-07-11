A FORMER North Yorkshire resident has been handed a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman.

John Barry Finbar Keniry - known as ‘Barry’ - was found guilty in his absence following a trial at York Magistrates’ Court on June 14 last year.

The 43-year-old, now residing in Killeagh, County Cork, Ireland, absconded from the country having been arrested on April 11 2020 and released on conditional bail.

The assault occasioning actual bodily harm occurred at an address in North Road, Middleham, Leyburn, on April 11 2020.

The victim said Keniry had grasped her around the throat which cause reddening to her skin. She also had an injury to her nose.

The controlling and coercive behaviour occurred at the same address from July 1 2016.

This involved Keniry repeatedly using emotional abuse and controlling the victim’s work and social life which had a serious effect on her.

As well as the suspended prison sentence, he was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order at the hearing held by arrangement at Bolton Crown Court on Friday July 8.

Police Constable Alex Saggers, who led the investigation, said: “Keniry has finally been sentenced following a protracted investigation which was frustrated by him breaching bail conditions and absconding from the country, during which time he was found guilty in his absence.

“If he fails to abide by the restraining order and commits further offences in the next two years, Keniry will have to serve the 20-month custodial sentence that has been suspended.

“This has been a greatly difficult and upsetting time for the victim, and I hope she can now begin to rebuild her life.

“No-one should have to put up with such toxic and destructive behaviour in relationships.

“Help and support is readily available to victims of domestic abuse and controlling and coercive behaviour. Please don’t suffer in silence.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, report it via the North Yorkshire Police website where there is also a range of advice for victims.

You can also make a report and seek support or advice on the non-emergency number 101.

If you are in immediate danger and require emergency assistance, always dial 999.