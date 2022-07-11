The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for York and North Yorkshire amid fears for public health.

It says temperatures are set to build this week and could peak on Sunday, July 17.

The amber warning highlights "likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat".

Temperatures could be in excess of 35C in the southeast, and more widely around 32C within the warning area, including York and North Yorkshire.

⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️



This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈



Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022

A Met Office spokesperson said: "These high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.

"This week The Amber Warning comes at the end of a week when the UK will see widely-above average temperatures, with a Level 3 UK Health Security Agency Heat Health Alert in place for southeastern areas this week, and a Level 2 alert for much of the rest of England.

"Heatwave criteria, when specific temperature thresholds must be exceeded three days running, will be met for many locations in southern and central England and Wales early this week."

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

Find out more about keeping cool in hot weather with WeatherReady from the Met Office.