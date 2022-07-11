A POPULAR York attraction is celebrating securing a top award.

The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington in York is celebrating after winning an award from global travel website Tripadvisor, that puts the attraction in the top ten per cent of destinations on the site.

The museum has been given a Travelers’ Choice Award, for its consistently strong review scores from visitors.

It’s currently ranked in the top ten of things to do in York - alongside the Minster, Shambles and National Railway Museum – out of a total of more than three hundred.

The Yorkshire Air Museum’s Director, Jonathan Brewer, said: “This is a great achievement for us, especially after the struggle of Covid and lockdown which really hit us hard.

"It’s testament to all the hard work put in by our brilliant team here, to offer the best experience to all our visitors, and shows what a great destination the Yorkshire Air Museum is.”

From Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor: “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

"Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

"You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."