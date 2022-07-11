ASPIRING Malton squash players were visited by the former world number one.

Members of the Malton Squash Club, on Old Maltongate Road, were treated to a visit from world renowned squash player James Willstrop on July 2.

James led sessions with the club’s beginners and more advanced players.

He had initially planned to coach the groups for 40 minutes each, but ended up staying for three hours.

James was the number one ranked squash player in the world in 2012 and is currently placed at 25th.

He will travel to Birmingham later this month to represent England as part of a nine-person squad.

Derek Norris, England squash junior county coach working at Malton Squash Club, said he was “absolutely mesmerised” by James’ visit.

He said: “James is a fantastic advert for the sport.

James Willstrop was keen to inspire the Malton youngsters

“Nothing was a problem to him.”

The coach explained how James used to come to Malton to train when he was junior, and was more than happy to return to the court with his son Logan.

While on court, Derek added that James gave simple and effective advice to the youngsters.

This advice included: “Keep trying your best, keep enjoying it, keep smiling.”

He said the former world number one offered no “falseness” with his advice, instead focusing on his love and enjoyment of playing squash.

“(James) really enjoyed himself – I think he’ll be coming back,” said Derek.

“To have him here there was a phenomenon.”

“He’s the best player in this country ever, and also a really nice chap.”

Derek explained how Malton Squash Club are eager to do as much as they can to support their players and the community.

He said the club aims “to do great things for a small place.”

They have just started a programme set by England Squash called Squash Stars, and aim to relaunch the scheme in September.

This scheme introduces new players aged 5-11 to the game and provides the needed equipment for a fee of £42.

James Willstrop trained with the group for three hours

Derek said that the scheme has been well received so far, with the initial lessons filled quickly.

Further upcoming events at the club include junior events held at Malton, Scarborough, Wigginton and Dunnington squash clubs.

Derek said: “Players are invited to join in friendly competition building friendships and more knowledge of the game through gaining the experience of playing others around the area.”

The coach also added that some of the club’s more advanced players are travelling around the county into sanctioned events.

New players are welcome at Malton Squash Club, along with players returning to the sport.

More information about the Malton Squash club can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/maltonsquash/