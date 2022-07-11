A NEW store has just opened its doors at a popular York shopping park.

ProCook has a brand new store at York Designer Outlet selling the brand's full range including Mediterranean inspired melamine tableware, cookware and kitchen gadgets and their cast iron range.

ProCook retail director Andy Kerr said: “We’re on a roll this year upsizing and improving our stores and our customers in North Yorkshire will be delighted to see what we’ve done with their favourite kitchenware destination. One thing that hasn’t changed is our friendly expert team, who can’t wait to welcome customers to the new store. We have so many fantastic Summer cooking and dining pieces from picnicware through to BBQ tools and much more, so it’s really worth popping in.”

The store is open between 9.30am and 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

The shop is the latest in a line of 55 own-brand retail stores across the UK.

Founded more than 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware and tableware company, employing 700 people and operating from its head office in Gloucester.