The most expensive, trendiest, and cheapest places to buy a property in York and the surrounding areas have been revealed.

Data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed that the number of homes sold in York rose from 2,558 in 2020 to 3,282 last year.

Zoopla has said that this ONS data has highlighted how localised the housing market is across the country, including York.

Micklegate is the trendiest place to buy a property in York, according to Zoopla Picture: Google Street View

Gráinne Gilmore, Head of Research at Zoopla said: "The impact of the pandemic, the reassessment of home that followed and the supply and demand imbalance is still being felt in a wide range of locations across the country, with pockets across many regions in the UK still recording double digit house price growth.

“However, factors including the increasing cost of living, increasing mortgage rates for buyers and a cloudier economic outlook will act as a brake on house price growth throughout the rest of the year."

As listed by Zoopla, Micklegate was the trendiest area last year, with 323 properties sold and a 52 per cent rise from 2020, followed by Holgate, and Osbaldwick, which rose by 41 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Bishopthorpe was the quietest area for sales, selling just 47 homes.

Overall, York was the second most expensive area in all of Yorkshire and the Humber to buy property, at £291,000 on average, at a 9.1 per cent growth, followed by Harrogate at £332,600, although properties there only saw a 5.8 per cent growth.

Zoopla say Selby is becoming a trendier place for buyers Picture: Google street view

Rural West York, which covers Poppleton, Askham Bryan, Hessay, Skelton, and Knapton, saw the highest prices at £380,000, followed by Fulford and Heslington at £360,000 and Copmanthorpe at £335,000.

By contrast, the cheapest York areas were Westfield at £215,000, and Hull Road and Holgate, both at £236,000.

Outside of York, Ryedale and Hambleton were both listed among the most expensive and the trendiest areas to buy, with Ryedale properties coming out as the highest price at £281,900, compared to Hambleton’s £275,400, both seeing 9.7 per cent growths.

Selby and East Riding of Yorkshire both saw 9.7 per cent and 9.6 per cent growths respectively, with properties going for £236,900 and £208,300.

However, Hull properties remains the cheapest in Yorkshire and the Humber, at £109,300, though prices have risen by eight per cent.

Nowhere else in North or East Yorkshire were listed by Zoopla among the cheapest properties, although Hull saw the slowest growth.

Neither Hull, Bradford, North East Lincolnshire, Barnsley, nor Doncaster properties reached the £150,000 price mark.