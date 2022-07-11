A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital after being found collapsed and suffering from head injuries outside a North Yorkshire convenience store.
North Yorkshire Police say that police are appealing for information after officers were called to a man who was found collapsed with serious head injuries outside the Coop store on Broadway, Colburn near Catterick at around 5.40am this morning (July 11.)
He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident. However, it is believed his injuries are due to a serious assault.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed anything or who may have captured dash cam or doorbell footage which may help the investigation is asked to email sarah.jobe@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Detective Sergeant Sarah Jobe.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contact anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference 12220120096.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains in police custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article