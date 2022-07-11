A WELL KNOWN Malton museum is set to become a permanent seasonal attraction.

Eden Camp, near Old Malton, has announced that they will now only be operating from April-October.

The modern history museum is based in the buildings and grounds of an original Second World War Prisoner of War Camp and tells the history of the conflict both at home and abroad.

It will close its doors on October 31 and reopen in April 2023.

During this closure period essential maintenance and refurbishments will be carried out across the site.

A spokesperson for Eden Camp said: “Over the past two years or so, we have had a very difficult time as a family business making sure we can open to the same standards as normal, albeit restrictions and staff shortages at certain times.

“The museum will continue to fight for the future viability, the ongoing development of the business and its staff, and this is the reason we have chosen to close annually over this period.

“We appreciate this may come as a disappointment to some however all our main events including our Living History Weekends and our All Services Parade will continue to be a fantastic day out for the family!”

For existing season pass holders, the expiry date for the passes will be extended for five months while the venue is closed, to ensure that the full year is provided.

Season passes purchased after July 31 will be valid for a 12-month period from purchase.

For more information, get in touch with Camp Hill’s admin team on 01653 697777 or admin@edencamp.co.uk.