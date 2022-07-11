THE hunt is formally underway to find a company to help transform a major development site in York, which will increase the city's economy by a fifth.

Government agencies Homes England and Network Rail have officially launched the procurement process to secure a strategic development partner for York Central.

The Selection Questionnaire phase (Stage 1) of the tender process for the UK’s largest city centre brownfield regeneration project is now live.

Global property consultancy JLL was appointed in April to find such a company for the ambitious 45ha mixed-use scheme.

Its development team will support the public sector partners through the procurement process, inviting prospective development partners to respond to the Selection Questionnaire through Pro Contract https://procontract.due-north.com/Login.

The successful development partner will be appointed to bring forward the scheme, which promises up to 2,500 new homes and over 1 million sq ft of offices, retail and leisure space as part of a new high-quality commercial and residential quarter for York.

The first phase is expected to deliver up to 650,000 sq ft of commercial space and 700 homes on the site, located next to York Railway Station and is predominantly owned by Network Rail and Homes England.

Mike Goulding, York Central Project Director, at Homes England said: "We're really excited to be progressing the delivery of the Country's largest regeneration and truly transformative project at York Central to the next stage of developer procurement with our partner, Network Rail. Securing the right development partner will be key to delivery of a high quality, sustainable well designed quarter of the City delivering homes and jobs for thousands of people."

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail said: “York Central is one of the most strategically important regeneration sites in the UK. Appointing a development partner for York Central will be a major milestone for this transformational project."

"The development partner will understand the size of the ambition we have for York Central’s new commercial, residential and cultural community, and how important the site is as an economic catalyst for Yorkshire and the wider North of England. This important project demonstrates the pivotal role the railway can play in unlocking sites which deliver growth. We’re delivering it through a public and private partnership, an approach we are replicating in other towns and cities across the country.”

Henry Burton, director of development at JLL, said: “Formally launching the procurement process to find a developer partner for the landowners is incredibly exciting. Through this process we will find a partner who understands the scale and vision of this site, as one of the UK’s select regeneration projects at scale. Over the next decade, York Central will enhance the city’s economy by attracting new businesses, boosting tourism and bringing much needed residential properties to the area.”