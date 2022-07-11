DISCOUNT supermarket Lidl has formally submitted plans for what would be its third outlet in York.

The application to City of York Council follows the German-owned chain first announcing proposals in April, which went to public consultation.

Lidl seeks to part-demolish the former TK Maxx on the Monks Cross shopping centre, which has been empty since March 2020.

The company would then construct a new Lidl store, with a stand-alone restaurant/ take-away drive-thru, which would be operated by another provider.

Some 40 jobs are promised from the multi-million redevelopment of the brownfield site, which would also boost the attractiveness of the Monks Cross retail park.

The application said: “Lidl GB proposes to deliver a new, modern foodstore with a 1,456 sqm sales area including modern in-store facilities such as longer-style tills, a bakery, and customer toilets.

“The site would include 176 parking spaces including parent & child, accessible, and EV charging bays.”

The company hopes to reconfigure the former TK Maxx building by partly demolishing it, party expanding it and reconfiguring the layout.

It would create a 2169m2 food store, with 1,456m2 for sales and the remainder occupied by warehouse and back of house areas. The drive-thru would total 168m2.

Local residents have been consulted about the scheme, with a leaflet distributed to 2700 nearby homes. There were meetings with ‘stakeholders’ including MPs, the application continued.

The application says 85 per cent of those responding to a survey were in favour of the principle of developing the site, with 13 per cent against and 2 per cent unsure.

Lidl also looked at other sites in the area but found them to be unsuitable. The proposal would also not harm the viability of other centres, including the city centre, Haxby and Acomb, the application also said.

If approved, the new foodstore would be “constructed to reflect Lidl’s latest design concept and consequently will have a modern appearance.”

The application concluded: “The scheme will bring inwards investment to Monks Cross and York overall.

“The scheme will bring a previously developed brownfield site into use and providing increased landscaping that will improve the overall aesthetic.

“The proposal is a well-designed modern food store and drive through unit that will provide further options that are not currently available within the retail park at Monks Cross.

“Both units will provide new employment opportunities.”

Monks Cross is already home to Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi stores.

Lidl’s other sites in York are at James Street and Thanet Road.

The company has a £1.3bn investment plan for 2021-22, already operating more than 900 stores across the UK.

As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, Lidl was once again reported the fastest growing grocer - sales climbed 9.5pc over the 12 weeks to June 10th, national media recently reported.