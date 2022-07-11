A TOP York restaurant is to close its doors.

Le Cochon Aveugle, in Walmgate, has announced its plans to shut later this year, to give its team the opportunity to take on new challenges.

The French bistro, which has won numerous accolades over the years for its innovative blind tasting menu, has been hugely popular, winning praise from both critics and the general public.

After opening in 2014 it was joined later by their wine and pizza bar and restaurant, Cave du Cochon, also on Walmgate, which will remain open when the main restaurant shuts.

Back in 2017, as The Press reported at the time, it was the only restaurant in the city to make the Harden’s Best UK Restaurants, when it was listed at number 40.

Today owners Joshua and Victoria Overington have revealed that the reason for the move is that “we have creatively outgrown the space and are looking to explore a number of new avenues” which have recently presented themselves.

Joshua said: “We have had an amazing time running Le Cochon Aveugle over the past eight years and achieved more than we could have hoped for.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make but the time has come for us to look at some new opportunities which have come our way.”

Joshua and Victoria are not yet revealing their future plans but will be making further announcements in the coming months. Their wine and pizza bar/restaurant, Cave du Cochon, also on Walmgate, York, will remain open for business as usual.

“We are so grateful for all our team, both past and present, dedicated suppliers and especially our incredible guests, all of whom have supported us since day one and have helped make Le Cochon Aveugle such a success,” he said.

“We hope that they will continue to do that in our future ventures.”

The couple have said that no one will be losing their job as Cave du Cochon will now open 7 days a week so staff will either be redeployed there or joining Josh on future projects.