A YORK MP is set to hold a virtual meeting with residents in leasehold properties in the city this week to discuss issues with the leasehold reform and the Government.

On Friday (July 15), York Central MP Rachael Maskell will be holding a remote public meeting for the residents of leasehold properties in York who are concerned about the Government’s failure to deliver the reform.

Maskell said it was hoped that that the Queen’s Speech last month would deliver a number of leasehold reforms, but this did not happen and 4.6 million leaseholders across the country find themselves in an "impossible" situation as they try to cope with spiralling leasehold costs along with the cost of living crisis in the country.

Speaking on the issues with the leasehold reform, The York MP said: “Since I was first elected in 2015, my office has received a large number of complaints from people living in leasehold properties who have explained that they are paying huge sums of money in service charges and management fees. More often than not leaseholders are issued with hugely inflated bills which contain very little detail. People do not know where they will find the money to pay these bills and this is extremely stressful for them.

“I have met many groups of leaseholders and I have helped some of these to challenge the management companies. However, I know there are still a great many people out there who need help. Whilst I have visited a number of leasehold flats in York, I feel it is now time to bring people together so I can make representations to the Government on their behalf. Together we can force the Government to sit up and listen and carry out the much needed reforms which were promised.”

Since 2017, the Government has repeatedly promised wide ranging leasehold reforms to address the unfairness of the current system and the Law Commission’s final recommendations were handed to the Government two-years-ago. But, since then, nothing has happened and many leaseholders have suffered significant financial losses, as well as emotional distress due to their difficult situation.

The cost of living crisis is also contributing to leaseholders being overcharged as many of them are at the mercy of freeholder landlords and managing agents which make huge profits at the expense of poor and vulnerable people. A large proportion of these leaseholders are often elderly and living on their pensions.

If you would like to attend York Central MP's Rachael Maskell virtual Zoom meeting on the leasehold reform, please call the team on 01904 623713 or email: rachael.maskell.mp@parliament.uk for further details and to book a place.

The meeting will take place on Friday at 6pm.