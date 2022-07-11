A ROAD has been closed just outside York due to an ongoing police incident.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council says they have closed Hatkill Lane, the road that leads from the A166 just beyond Stamford Bridge to Full Sutton village.
A council spokesman said: "The road will be closed from its junction with the A166 into the village, and is likely to remain closed for several hours."
More to follow.
