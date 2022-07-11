UPDATED 3.25PM: The road has now reopened.

A ROAD has been closed just outside York due to an ongoing police incident involving the theft of electricity cables.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council says they have closed Hatkill Lane, the road that leads from the A166 just beyond Stamford Bridge to Full Sutton village.

A council spokesman said: "The road will be closed from its junction with the A166 into the village, and is likely to remain closed for several hours."

“Officers are currently at the scene of an incident on Hatkin Road near to Full Sutton.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 6am today following reports of damage to electricity cables.

"We are establishing the circumstances of the incident and at this stage of our investigations we believe it to be the theft or attempted theft of electricity cables.

"The road will remain closed to allow for emergency services to work safely.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area.”