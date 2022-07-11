A DRIVER was taken to hospital after his car left the road.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that the black Seat Ibiza left the A171 road west of Whitby, near to the Roxby Junction.
The incident occurred on Thursday, July 7, at around 5pm.
The driver was taken to James Cook Hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.
Officers have reported that this was a single-vehicle collision, however they are requesting the public’s help in establishing the full circumstances.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email bethany.thompson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Thompson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220117692.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article