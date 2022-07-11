A heat health alert has been issued for this week - as temperatures in York are set to climb to a sweltering 30C today.

The heatwave will continue with temperatures rising steadily this afternoon (Monday, July 11) - peaking at around 5pm, according to the Met Office.

It said highs of 33C are expected in some areas on Monday afternoon, with central, southern and eastern England all experiencing the rising temperatures during the heatwave.

It could mark the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK’s record high for this year currently standing at 32.7C. It was recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

The Met Office said a level three heat health alert has been issued in the east and south-east of England, with the rest of the nation having a level two alert in place.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions.

“High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly.”

Sam Hughes, National Water Safety Partner at the RNLI' said: “It is great to hear that the sun is on its way but we want to remind everyone to stay safe at the coast. If you are planning on going to the beach we would encourage you to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, use your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”