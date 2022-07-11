SEVERAL items of clothing have been stolen from a store in York - and police have launched a CCTV appeal.

The incident happened at Go Outdoors, Foss Bank, at about 4.20pm on May 25 and involved two men who entered the store, picked up two coats and ran out.

Despite ongoing enquiries, the men have not been identified.

North Yorkshire Police officers are now requesting the public’s assistance, and want to speak to two men pictured on CCTV. They may have information that could assist the investigation.

If you can help, email andy.boyles@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Andrew Boyles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220089720.