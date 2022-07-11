FIREFIGHTERS have been called in to a house fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.43pm after reports of a fire in the Edghill area of Scarborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "Scarborough and Filey crews attended a fire in a two storey property.
"The fire had started in a garden shed and spread into the kitchen of the property."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article