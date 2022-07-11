A WOMAN was trapped in her car after crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 1.49pm yesterday (July 10) after reports of a crash in Main Street, Escrick, between York and Selby.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Selby responded to a report of a two vehicle crash involving two cars.

"One woman was trapped in the vehicle due to the positioning of the second vehicle.

"Crews used the vehicle mounted winch to move the vehicle and release the woman and left her in the care of ambulance crews to receive a precautionary check."