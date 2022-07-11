A MAN has died following a crash which closed a road through North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened at around 2.40pm yesterday (July 10) on the A684 near Bedale at the junction with Sinks Lane.

A man riding a gold Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling on the A684 from Bedale in the direction of Crakehall when he was involved in a crash with a yellow five-door Ford Fiesta.

Police, fire, ambulance and an air ambulance attended.

A police spokesman said: "Sadly, the rider suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by an air ambulance doctor.

"He is in his mid-20s. His family have been notified and are receiving support.

"The driver of the car is assisting with the investigation."

The A684 was closed to traffic between Bedale and Crakehall until around 8.30pm while a full collision investigation was undertaken at the scene.

It also allowed for both vehicles to be safely recovered and the road surface to be cleared of debris from the collision.

Local diversions were in place during this time by highways.

Witnesses to the collision, motorists with dash-cam footage or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the incident, should email jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Moss.

Please quote reference 12220119683 when providing details about this collision.