Open fires continued to be the focus of North Yorkshire firecrews as hot sun took the temperatures into the mid-to-high 20s in many areas today.
The day started in Scarborough in Oak Road when at 8.43am. a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a small fire in the open.
They extinguished the fire using a knapsack sprayer.
Just before 10am a crew from Harrogate responded to a report of a fire in a wooded area in Railway Road.
They extinguished the fire measuring approximately 5m x 5m using knapsack sprayers, buckets and a shovel.
At lunchtime, a crew from Malton responded to a report of a fire in the open, at Braygate Street, Malton.
They extinguished an unattended bonfire measuring approximately 2m x 2m consisting of general farm waste and dampened down the surrounding area.
Minutes later at 12:33 in Askham Lane, York, crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a fire in a field of standing crops.
They extinguished the fire using 2 hose reel jets, hand beaters and knapsack sprayers.
Finally, at 3.45pm in Throxenby, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a wooded area. They extinguished a small fire using a knapsack sprayer.
