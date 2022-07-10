Open fires continued to be the focus of North Yorkshire firecrews as hot sun took the temperatures into the mid-to-high 20s in many areas today.

The day started in Scarborough in Oak Road when at 8.43am. a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a small fire in the open.

They extinguished the fire using a knapsack sprayer.

Just before 10am a crew from Harrogate responded to a report of a fire in a wooded area in Railway Road.

They extinguished the fire measuring approximately 5m x 5m using knapsack sprayers, buckets and a shovel.

At lunchtime, a crew from Malton responded to a report of a fire in the open, at Braygate Street, Malton.

They extinguished an unattended bonfire measuring approximately 2m x 2m consisting of general farm waste and dampened down the surrounding area.

Minutes later at 12:33 in Askham Lane, York, crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a fire in a field of standing crops.

They extinguished the fire using 2 hose reel jets, hand beaters and knapsack sprayers.

Finally, at 3.45pm in Throxenby, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a wooded area. They extinguished a small fire using a knapsack sprayer.