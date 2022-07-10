Firefighters today faced the prospect of rescuing a man who was stuck by a riverbank with his dog.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue say they came to the rescue of a man just after noon today at Milby, Boroughbridge.
They reported: "A crew from Boroughbridge responded to a report of a male and dog who were stuck at the bottom of a river bank due to the height.
"On arrival of crews both the male and the dog had self rescued with the assistance of members of the public.
"They added: "No action taken by fire service."
In another incident today, firefighters were called to Spring Hill, Whitby, at 2.06pm this afternoon.
There, a crew from Whitby helped a female who had a ring stuck on her finger.
Crews removed the ring using small tools and dental floss.
