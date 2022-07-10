POLICE are seeking witnesses to a serious collision that took place in North Yorkshire this afternoon.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A684 near Bedale.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened at around 2.40pm today (Sunday ) at the junction with Sinks Lane.
The A684 has been closed to traffic between Bedale and Crakehall.
They ask people to avoid this route until further notice.
Local diversions are in place.
Witnesses to the collision or motorists with dash-cam footage or information that could assist the investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-10072022-0322.
