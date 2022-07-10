It was the hottest event in suburban York.

As the sun blazed down, Woodthorpe was warming up to its annual festival.

Thousands came out to enjoy the family fun day on Woodthorpe Green, which is still going on.

Jo Enderby of the Woodthorpe Community Group said this was the first ‘full-blown’ festival since the pandemic.

There was one last year, but there was no stage, but the stage was back, with music for young and old, with singers young and old. There were also more than 30 stalls and plenty of food and drink.

Tesco contributed 200 bottles for the tombola, the Dick Turpin Inn was giving free electricity, to help the fundraiser, whose proceeds will be split between St Leonard’s Hospice, West Thorpe Scouts and the Woodthorpe Community Group, so it could organise such events again, Jo explained.

“The turnout so far is brilliant,” she told the Press, taking a break from cooking food.

“We are just concerned with heatstroke, but we do have first aiders.”

Around the green, crowds were having fun, and so were the traders.

Karen Whitehead of Teepees by Karen said this was her third show and she was loving it, noting the nice music.

Leila Warrington, 9, enjoyed seeing the penguin from Snowman.

Her Aunt Stacy Marr said: “This day is great for the local community and the families, especially after covid. It shows people are willing to get back together. It’s brilliant.”

Tesco community champion Jo Meier spoke of the support the retailer had given this event.

“It’s an amazing day. The weather is perfect.”

Alexis Hoi of MJ Leisure was enjoying serving the children with the hook-a-duck.

But a warm day needs a drink and Ainsty Ales was there.

Former head brewer Andy Capel, who was serving with Irene Storey, agreed it had been a great event, with people wanting the real ales. He also praised local pubs in York for helping keeping the brewery going.

Lucy Bell at Bell’s Cakes and sweets was finding business going well, with people liking her brownies.

At the Fair Trade tent, Derryck Orridge and Bethany Robertson said people weren’t buying much but plenty were looking and they hoped to sell more later.

Sara Morton at Keiki Bakes, was however, enjoying plenty of custom for her home baked treats for dogs and cats, which are made from natural ingredients, with no added fats and sugars.

“They are selling well. We are having a lovely day,” she said.

Local councillors were also highlighting their work, with a stall.

Cllr Ashley Mason said: “It’s a chance for us to meet people and for them to raise concerns. We also funded the stage.”

He added: “It’s a fantastic event. It’s great to see it busy and everybody having a great time, to socialise and have fun.”

And so they did, with long queues for ice cream and also queues for the beer and the cocktails.

The fun continues for a few hours more.