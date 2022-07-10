THE sun is shining on the York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge today.

Hundreds, if not thousands, lined up by the Ouse, with the best vantage point probably Lendal Bridge.

For those by the river, trees provided welcome shade from the hot sun.

The event is the first in three years and is a major fundraiser for many local charities.

The first race was at 10am, with the last due at 4pm, with presentations taking place afterwards.

Along both sides of the river, a variety of stalls were there, some serving food, some running fundraising tombolas or other traditional summer fayre type activities, while others were raising awareness of what they do.

John Lacy, member of Rotary’s organising committee said today: “We have been running this for more than 20 years. This is one of the most glorious days we have ever had. It is certainly showcasing the river.

“We have 36 teams, each with 16 rowers and a driver, so that is over 600 rowers taking part. They have all entered into the spirit of dragon boating,” he told the Press.

John added: “We hope to raise £80,000 today, with the generosity of the city and its residents.”

Fellow Rotary committee member Steve Burton commented: “It’s lovely and wonderful. It is one of our best days. We always get the sunshine. It’s a large event and it’s great to be back.”