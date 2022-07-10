The York Labour Party has chosen Luke Charters to fight against Julian Sturdy once more.

Luke Charters was selected by the party yesterday, which follows his first fight against the sitting Conservative MP in 2017.

Aged 21, he was one of Labour's youngest candidates in that General Election.

He then polled second with 21,067 votes, more than 8,000 behind the Conservatives' Julian Sturdy.

At the last election in 2019, Mr Sturdy held the seat with a 10,000 majority, securing nearly half the vote.

The Labour candidate that year was Anna Perrett.

Mr Charters is a councillor in Newham in the East End of London but has lived in York for more than 20 years, attending school here.

His website says he was born at York Hospital, he went to Huntington School, and has lived in Haxby, Strensall and Osbaldwick.

The 26-year-old was brought up by a single-mum in Heworth in his teenage years and says the hardships they faced attracted him to the Labour Party, beginning campaigning aged 14.

He works remotely as a senior compliance officer and has experience of retail banking and payments with previous roles at the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Oxford University graduate in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, later gained a Master's degree in Political Science at the University of Chicago.

Today, he also co-owns a cocktail bar in east London and co-owns an events hire business.

Mr Charters tweeted after his selection: "Absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the @UKLabour candidate for York Outer. Thank you to members for putting your trust in me - the hard work starts now!"

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell tweeted: "Huge congratulations to @lukejcr for becoming the Labour PPC for #YorkOuter @labouryork I look forward to working with you to strengthen #York as a @UKLabour and @CoopParty city."

The married dad-to-be also received a congratulatory tweet from shadow secretary of state for health and social care, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Mr Streeting tweeted: "Congratulations, Luke! See you on the campaign trail!"

The would-be MP replied: "Many thanks Wes! York Outer is a seat we can win if we put in the effort!"