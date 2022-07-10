A driver fled the scene of a collision in North Yorkshire earlier today.

Fire crews from Pickering and Malton were called to the scene at West Heslerton, near Malton, at 5.45am, following reports of a road traffic collision.

They found an abandoned vehicle, which had been involved in a single vehicle collision.

There was no driver at the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We attempted to locate the driver using a thermal imaging camera.

"We did not find anyone and we left the incident with the police.

No further details were given.